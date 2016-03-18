FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New lion enclosure at London Zoo gets royal opening
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
March 18, 2016 / 1:46 AM / a year ago

New lion enclosure at London Zoo gets royal opening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

London - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth opened a new enclosure at London Zoo on Thursday that four Asiatic lions, one male and three females, will call home.

The enclosure, the largest ever at the zoo, will help to conserve the dwindling population of Asiatic lions. There are only about 500 Asiatic lions left in the wild. The subspecies  is found in India’s Gujarat state. The new enclosure is designed to recreate a habitat similar to their natural environment.

“The population is doing really well, but they are very vulnerable to any disease, natural disaster,” said Teague Stubbington, deputy team leader for mammals at the zoo.

He added that it is very important to have a captive population in case anything goes wrong in the wild.

The “Land of the Lions” opens to the public on March 25.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.