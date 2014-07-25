FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BSkyB raises 1.4 bln stg via placing
July 25, 2014

BRIEF-BSkyB raises 1.4 bln stg via placing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - British Sky Broadcasting Group Plc :

* Results of placing

* Total of 156,132,213 new ordinary shares in BSkyB have been placed by Barclays Bank Plc

* Raising total gross proceeds of 1,358,350,253 stg for company

* At a price of 870 pence per placing share

* Barclays and Morgan Stanley acted as joint bookrunners and joint corporate brokers in respect of placing

* 21st Century Fox, 39.14 pct shareholder in BSkyB, subscribed for 61.1 million placing shares for a total consideration of 531.6 million stg

* Placing shares being issued represent approximately 9.99 percent of co’s issued ordinary share capital prior to placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

