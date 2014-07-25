FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

BSkyB sells just over 156 mln own shares at 860-880 pence-traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - A pool of investment banks placed just over 156 million shares in BSkyB at between 860 pence ($1.46) and 880 pence each on Friday, in a move designed to finance part of the British broadcaster’s acquisition of Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia.

The traders added the books were now closed. BSkyB’s shares were trading 5.3 percent lower at 876 pence at 1154 GMT.

BSkyB said earlier on Friday it had agreed to pay $9 billion to buy Rupert Murdoch’s pay-TV companies in Germany and Italy, financing the deal using cash, debt, its stake in a TV channel and a placement of shares that represents around 10 percent of its issued share capital. ($1 = 0.5889 British Pounds) (Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Clare Hutchison)

