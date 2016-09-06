FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London airports facing delays due to protest at City, BA tech glitch
September 6, 2016

London airports facing delays due to protest at City, BA tech glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Travellers flying through three major London airports faced delays on Tuesday due to a protest at City airport and a technological glitch at British Airways that affected check-in times.

Protesters swam across a dock and “occupied” the runway at London City Airport, Sky News reported. The activists were from the Plane Stupid movement, campaigning against expansion in the aviation industry, according to media reports.

The airport said on Twitter all flights were facing disruption. “Police are currently on the scene,” it added.

British Airways said it was checking in customers as normal at Heathrow and Gatwick, London’s two biggest airports, but it was taking longer than normal and encouraged people to check-in online before they reached the airport. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

