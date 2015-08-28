Share falls hit Kenya's Britam first-half pretax profit

NAIROBI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Kenyan insurer British American Investments’ pretax profit fell 67 percent in the first half to 1 billion shillings ($9.64 million), hurt by lower valuations of the companies it has invested in, it said on Friday.

Britam posted an unrealised loss of 843 million shillings on the value of its financial assets - shares its holds in other companies - compared with an unrealised gain of 2.86 billion shillings in the same period last year.

“The bearish performance of the securities market has negatively impacted on the fair value from financial assets,” Britam said in a statement.

The company has interests across eastern and southern Africa, according to its website.

Kenya’s benchmark NSE20 share index is down roughly 20 percent this year in line with falls in other emerging markets. Britam’s own shares have fallen almost 50 percent so far this year.

Earnings per share fell to 0.32 shillings from 1.45 shillings in the same period last year.

However, revenue from its various business lines, including asset management and operations in other east African countries, boosted its asset base 39 percent to 76.6 billion shillings.

It said it would focus on local and regional expansion without giving details. ($1 = 103.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Susan Thomas)