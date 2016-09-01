FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
British Columbia raises 5bn rupees from debut Masala bonds
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 1, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

British Columbia raises 5bn rupees from debut Masala bonds

Krishna Merchant

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 1 (IFR) - British Columbia, the first foreign government entity to tap the Masala bond market, has priced 5 billion rupees ($75 million) of offshore bonds at 6.62 percent.

Initial price guidance for the benchmark-size offering with a tenor of three years and four months was at 6.68-6.73 percent with interest payable semi-annually.

Pricing was tightened in reaction to a stronger response than expected from Asian, European and American investors, a source said.

The bonds are rated Aaa/AAA/AAA by the three major international rating agencies, all with stable outlooks.

HSBC and TD Securities were bookrunners for the deal.

Indian government three-year bonds were yielding 6.88 percent today. (Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.