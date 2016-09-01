SINGAPORE, Sept 1 (IFR) - British Columbia, the first foreign government entity to tap the Masala bond market, has priced 5 billion rupees ($75 million) of offshore bonds at 6.62 percent.
Initial price guidance for the benchmark-size offering with a tenor of three years and four months was at 6.68-6.73 percent with interest payable semi-annually.
Pricing was tightened in reaction to a stronger response than expected from Asian, European and American investors, a source said.
The bonds are rated Aaa/AAA/AAA by the three major international rating agencies, all with stable outlooks.
HSBC and TD Securities were bookrunners for the deal.
Indian government three-year bonds were yielding 6.88 percent today. (Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
UPDATE 4-Ex-Air China worker charged by U.S. for smuggling for Chinese military
NEW YORK, Aug 31 An ex-Air China Ltd employee was indicted on Wednesday for smuggling packages onto flights from New York to China on behalf of Chinese military personnel stationed at the country's U.N. mission, U.S. prosecutors said.
European shares boosted by rally in banks, miners
LONDON, Sept 1 European shares rose at the open on Thursday, buoyed by a rally in banks and a recovery by commodity stocks after recent falls.
BRIEF-Dynasty Metals & Mining announces amendment to letter of intent agreement
* Dynasty Metals & Mining announces amendment to letter of intent agreement