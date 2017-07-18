FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
British Land plans share buyback up to 300 mln stg
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Netflix triggers shareholders’ Pavlovian response
Breakingviews
Netflix triggers shareholders’ Pavlovian response
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
World
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 18, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 2 hours ago

British Land plans share buyback up to 300 mln stg

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - British Land intends to spend up to 300 million pounds to buy back its shares in this financial year, it said on Tuesday, citing limited investment opportunities.

Britain's second-largest listed property developer, which owns the Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield and office property at Paddington Central in London, said its shares are trading at a substantial discount to the company's net asset value, making a buyback a "clear value opportunity".

"Investment in the company's shares at the prevailing discount offers better value than further asset acquisitions," the company said in a statement ahead of its annual general meeting. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.