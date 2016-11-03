FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
British Land to sell stake in London's Leadenhall building - BBG
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2016 / 2:30 PM / 10 months ago

British Land to sell stake in London's Leadenhall building - BBG

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc, one of London's biggest office landlords, plans to sell its 50 percent stake in the "Cheesegrater" skyscraper in the financial district, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, quoting sources.

It values that stake at about 500 million pounds ($620 million), Bloomberg quoted one of the sources as saying.

British Land, which co-owns the building called Leadenhall Building at the heart of City of London with Oxford Properties, declined to comment. Oxford Properties was not immediately available to comment.

Britons' vote on June 23 to leave the European Union has raised concerns that London will lose business and jobs to Frankfurt and Paris, leading some analysts to predict a downturn in the London property market.

Although property consultant CBRE Group Inc noted a rebound in office space take-ups in London, financial services firms are already considering relocation if they risk losing passporting rights.

Brokerage Colliers International Group Inc has said vacancy levels have been rising. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.