British Land says NAV jumps, raises dividend

May 14 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc, the country’s second-largest listed property developer, raised its full-year dividend after a surge in demand for commercial property, especially in London, helped its net asset value climb steeply.

The developer of London’s “Cheesegrater” skyscraper said EPRA net asset value rose 20.5 percent to 829 pence in the year ended March 31.

Net asset value is key measure for developers as it reflects the value of their buildings. EPRA NAVs are calculated as per European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) guidelines. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)