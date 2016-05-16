FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Developer British Land's full-year net asset value rises
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 16, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Developer British Land's full-year net asset value rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - British Land Co Plc, Britain’s second-largest listed property developer, posted a rise in its full-year portfolio value, indicating that demand for commercial space had held up despite concerns of a jittery market.

British Land’s EPRA net asset value, which is calculated according to European Public Real Estate Association guidelines, rose 10.9 percent to 919 pence per share in the 12 months ended March 31, the company said on Monday.

The rise in NAV, which reflects the value of a property company’s buildings, was higher than the 7.5 percent rise in the first six months of the year.

British Land said its committed speculative development programme currently stood at 530 million pounds ($761 million). ($1 = 0.6962 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.