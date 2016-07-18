British Land expects some caution in property market after EU vote

July 18 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc said that it expected some occupiers and investors to take a more cautious approach on the domestic commercial property market following Britain's decision to exit the European Union.

British Land, the UK's second-largest listed property developer, said it was too early to assess the impact of the referendum vote but its business was resilient and that quarterly activity had been strong in the lead up to the referendum vote.

Since the vote on June 23, British Land had managed to secure 17 long-term retail leases ahead of the estimated rental value, it said.

This adds to the additional space it has managed to lease in its flagship "Cheesegrater" skyscraper and the contract exchanged to sell a Debenhams store located in London's West End shopping district. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)