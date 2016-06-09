FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Packaging maker RPC to buy British Polythene in $379 mln deal
#Basic Materials
June 9, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Packaging maker RPC to buy British Polythene in $379 mln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Packaging maker RPC Group Plc said it would buy British Polythene Industries Plc (BPI) for about 261 million pounds ($379 million) in a cash-and-stock deal, as it looks to consolidate the European polythene films market.

The 940 pence per share offer, based on the average closing price for RPC’s share over a month, represents an about 30 percent premium to BPI’s closing price as of June 8, RPC said in a statement. ($1 = 0.6889 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

