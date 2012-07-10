Britain outlines water industry reforms

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s government outlined plans to reform the water industry on Tuesday by making it easier for companies to merge and for new players to enter the market.

In a draft water bill, the government proposed the removal of regulations that act as a barrier to new entrants wishing to enter the British water and sewerage markets.

It also proposed reforms to the special merger regime imposed on the sector, which limits companies’ ability to merge or be taken over by more efficient competitors, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.

New entrants have to negotiate with up to 21 water companies before entering the market but under the reform, water industry regulator Ofwat will set out conditions for firms to follow instead.

The reform will also make it easier for bulk water trading to take place in the industry, Defra said.

Opening up the water market could deliver net benefits to the UK economy of 2 billion pounds over 30 years, and improve competition in the wholesale water market, Defra added.