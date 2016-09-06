Computer problem causes delays for British Airways travelers

Sept 5 (Reuters) - British Airways said on Monday it was experiencing a computer glitch with its check-in system that was reportedly causing delays at several airports in the United States.

The airline said in a statement that IT teams were working to resolve the problem.

At airports in San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Atlanta, travelers flying British Airways reported on social media that they waited in line for hours to check-in.

"Huge computer issue affecting British Airways across USA. Friend at #Dulles tells me pilots by gate but passengers still trying to check in!" Twitter user John Bevir wrote.

It was unclear the number of flights that were delayed. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Michael Perry)