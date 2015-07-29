British Airways flight forced to land in Montreal, media cite bomb threat

MONTREAL, July 29 (Reuters) - A British Airways flight from Las Vegas to London was diverted and landed in Montreal early on Wednesday following a bomb threat, local media reported.
British Airways did not confirm the bomb threat, but said its flight from Las Vegas to London’s Heathrow airport landed safely in Montreal and passengers left the aircraft safely. Some 300 people were on the flight, according to local media.
