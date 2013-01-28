British Airways flight makes emergency landing in Cardiff

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A British Airways flight from Houston in the United States to London’s Heathrow airport made an emergency landing in the Welsh city of Cardiff on Monday.

BA, part of the IAG group, said the Boeing 747 jet, which was carrying 138 passengers, landed normally on Monday morning after the pilot noticed a “potential technical problem”.

BA said the plane was assessed by engineers who found no problem with it. The airline added that the plane would complete its journey to London later on Monday afternoon.