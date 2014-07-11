FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BAT says would support Reynolds' purchase of Lorillard
#Market News
July 11, 2014 / 11:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-BAT says would support Reynolds' purchase of Lorillard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc :

* British American Tobacco notes recent announcements from Imperial, Reynolds American and Lorillard

* If such a deal were to proceed, British American Tobacco expects to support transaction by subscribing for additional shares in Reynolds American, with aim of maintaining its existing 42 pct equity position in Reynolds American

* There can however be no certainty that any deal will take place or of terms on which it may take place.

* British American Tobacco does not intend to make any additional comments regarding this matter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
