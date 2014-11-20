FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BAT says Nicoventures MD Des Naughton to leave firm
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 20, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-BAT says Nicoventures MD Des Naughton to leave firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc

* Des Naughton, managing director - Nicoventures, has decided to leave Bat Group

* Naughton will leave BAT on 28th February 2015 after nearly 20 years with group

* Kingsley Wheaton, currently Group Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Director, will be appointed Managing Director - Next Generation Products with effect from 1st January 2015

* Neil Withington, Group Legal Director & General Counsel, has indicated his preference to retire from the Management Board and leave the Group, as of 30th April 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

