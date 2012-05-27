PRESS DIGEST: Sunday British business - May 27

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - The following business stories were reported in British newspapers on Sunday:

The Sunday Telegraph

LLOYD‘S IS READY FOR GREEK EXIT

Insurance market Lloyd’s of London is prepared for a collapse of the euro zone’s single currency and has reduced its exposure to the continent, its chief executive said.

DP WORLD LINES UP UNISERVE FOR LONDON GATEWAY PORT

Dubai-based DP World, which is building the 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) London Gateway port on the Thames Estuary, is in talks with the UK’s biggest freight company, Uniserve, to operate at the new container port.

HMRC DEAL LEADS TO F1 TAX REDUCTION

Formula One has cut its effective tax rate down to below 5 percent on annual profits of nearly $500 million after the UK’s tax authority, HM Revenue and Customs, allowed interest on a series of loans made between group companies to be tax deductible.

TERRA FIRMA PLANS 1 BILLION POUND FLOAT OF INFINIS

Guy Hands’s private equity business Terra Firma has met with banks to discuss a potential 1 billion pound float of its energy company Infinis.

The Sunday Times

EUROPE FUND TO RESCUE BUST BANKS

Plans are being drawn up in Brussels for a European rescue fund that could seize control of struggling banks across the continent.

The scheme would be funded by a levy on banks and is being worked on in tandem with a proposal from Italian prime minister Mario Monti, for a Europe-wide guarantee on bank deposits.

COWDERY IN 1.5 BILLION EURO BID FOR DUTCH FUND

Insurance tycoon Clive Cowdery is eyeing a 1.5 billion euro ($1.9 billion) takeover of Dutch fund management firm Robeco, which was put up for sale by its parent company Rabobank. Cowdery’s Resolution Group is believed to be in the early stages of considering a bid.

AUTONOMY FOUNDER SAYS TURMOIL AT TOP OF HP DROVE HIM OUT

A U-turn on strategy by Hewlett Packard Co caused the relationship between the company and Autonomy to sour, the founder of the Cambridge software firm said.

Mike Lynch, who left HP on Wednesday, said HP’s decision to continue focusing on making computers was behind the breakdown in relations.

BSKYB MULLS MOBILES MOVE

Satellite broadcaster BSKYB has held talks with the owner of Orange and T-Mobile, Everything Everywhere , to buy a valuable portion of Britain’s airwaves in a move which could see it add a mobile phone offering to its packages.

Sources said Sky’s interest had cooled since meeting Morgan Stanley, which is running the spectrum auction.

Independent on Sunday

RBS CUTS TIES WITH FORMER BROKING ARM

The Royal Bank of Scotland is set to axe Hoare Govett as its broker, months after it sold the British stockbroker as part of a scale-back in investment banking.

GOLDMAN SACHS LOOKS AT BREAKING UP SWEDISH OIL EXPLORER SALE

Goldman Sachs may break up the $2 billion sale of Swedish oil group Svenska Petroleum owned by Saudi billionaire Mohammed Hussein al-Amoudi, as most potential bidders were not interested in the whole group due to its broad geographical spread.

APPLE TO PAY EX-DIXONS BOSS 36 MILLION POUND BONUS

The former boss of Dixons Retail, John Browett, will receive a $56 million pay package for taking charge of Apple’s retail arm. The payment will be made in Apple shares and will be staggered over five years.

Sunday Express

PRUDENTIAL‘S NEW CHAIRMAN TO BRING IN NEW BLOOD

Incoming Prudential chairman Paul Manduca is looking at bringing in new non-executive directors in a bid to appease irate investors, sources said.