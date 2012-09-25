FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British Columbia sells C$600 mln in reopening - term sheet
September 25, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

British Columbia sells C$600 mln in reopening - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of British Columbia on Tuesday sold C$600 million ($612 million) of debt in reopenings of two existing issues, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The sale consisted of C$400 million ($408 million) of 2.70 percent notes due Dec. 18, 2022, which were priced at 100.47 to yield 2.647 percent or 82 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The sale also included C$200 million ($204 million) of 4.30 percent notes, due June 18, 2042, which were priced at 119.739 to yield 3.258 percent or 86.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank was the lead manager of the sales.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
