British Columbia sells C$500 mln notes in reopening
December 5, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

British Columbia sells C$500 mln notes in reopening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of British Columbia on Thursday sold C$500 million ($467 million) notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.25 percent notes, due March 1, 2019, were priced at 100.234 to yield 2.202 percent or 39.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The total issue amount outstanding is now C$1.1 billion ($1.028 billion).

The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was the lead manager of the sale.

