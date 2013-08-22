FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British Columbia sells C$500 mln notes in reopening-term sheet
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2013 / 2:08 PM / 4 years ago

British Columbia sells C$500 mln notes in reopening-term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of British Columbia on Thursday sold C$500 million ($476 million) of notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.30 percent notes, due Dec. 18, 2023, were priced at 97.432 to yield 3.60 percent or 84.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank was the lead manager of the sale.

The total issue amount outstanding is now C$1.25 billion ($1.19 billion). $1=C$1.05

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.