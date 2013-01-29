FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- British Land to "work closely" with Blackstone on any Broadgate sale
January 29, 2013 / 7:07 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF- British Land to "work closely" with Blackstone on any Broadgate sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - British Land : * Auto alert - British Land Company PLC third interim dividend up 1.5

percent to 6.6 pence per share * Rents in administration low at 0.8% of total rent * Office developments now 62% pre-let/under offer; 76% in the city * Completed the acquisition of clarges; on track for revised planning

permission application * Third quarter dividend confirmed at 6.6 pence, 1.5% ahead of prior year * Broadgate: ”we intend to retain our 50% stake and work closely with

blackstone through any sale” process

