UPDATE 2-British Land raises almost £1 bln to fund investments

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - British Land raised close to 1 billion pounds ($1.49 billion) for new investments and developments on Tuesday via a 493 million pound share placement and the sale of an office block in London’s City financial district.

The company placed 89.7 million new ordinary shares at 550 pence each, representing 9.99 percent of its existing share capital.

It intends to use 213 million pounds to fund recent acquisitions and 150 million for deals in advanced negotiations.

The company also said it sold Ropemaker Place, a 593,000-square-foot office block whose tenants include the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, for 472 million pounds to a consortium led by AXA Real Estate. It intends to use the proceeds to fund developments.

British Land said its decision to raise cash was driven by a “clear acceleration in the flow of opportunities” that it had seen in the office and retail sectors in recent months.

“Many of these opportunities are being driven by structural changes, as institutions reconfigure their property holdings and smaller competitors look to exit the UK market,” it said.

“In addition, the company believes that vendors are showing an increasing realism around values, with access to finance continuing to constrain many buyers.”

The company said it expects the investments to enhance future growth in earnings and returns, and to be earnings accretive on an annualised basis within 12 months once the capital had been deployed.

British Land’s announcement comes after rival mall owner Intu Properties launched plans to raise cash from shareholders to fund a 250.5 million pound deal to buy the Midsummer Place shopping centre in Milton Keynes, south England.

Property investors in Europe are casting an eye on riskier assets and are keen to spend after years of caution as concerns over the euro zone ebb, property consultant CBRE said last week.