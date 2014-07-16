FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-British Land lifts dividend on solid trading
July 16, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-British Land lifts dividend on solid trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc

* Interim dividend up 2.5 percent to 6.92 pence per share

* 334,000 sq ft of retail lettings/renewals; investment lettings/renewals 3.2% ahead of erv

* Retail occupancy up 10 bps to 98.6% 1 ; footfall +2.5% and continuing to outperform benchmark (down 0.8%)

* 112,000 sq ft of offices lettings/renewals completed; investment lettings/renewals 5.6% ahead of erv 2

* Overall occupancy including recently completed developments up 50 bps at 96.6%

* Occupational and investment markets in London and retail continue to strengthen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

