BRIEF-British Land Co H1 underlying pretax profit up 6.2 pct
November 18, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-British Land Co H1 underlying pretax profit up 6.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc :

* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 6.2 percent to 155 million stg

* Underlying pbt +6.2% to £155 million; ifrs pbt of £1,043 million (h1 2013/14 £422 million)

* Epra nav +11.8% to 769 pence; ifrs net assets at £8.0 billion (31 march 2014 £7.1 billion)

* Quarterly dividend of 6.92 pence; bringing half year to 13.84 pence (+2.5%)

* Ontinued outperformance versus ipd: all property total returns +50 bps; capital returns +70 bps

* Expect investment activity to be weighted to disposals over year

* Ceo - we feel well positioned for future

* Ceo - some risks remain, notably uk general election next year along with economic conditions in continental europe

* Expect london to remain strong, particularly in offices where demand overall is above long-term average, vacancy rates are low and pipeline of new space remains constrained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
