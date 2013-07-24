FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- British Land interim dividend up 2.3 percent
#Financials
July 24, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF- British Land interim dividend up 2.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - British Land : * Auto alert - British Land Company PLC The interim dividend up 2.3

percent to 0.7 pence per share * £512 million of acquisitions since start of the year * Dividend increased by 2.3% to 6.75 pence for the quarter * Dividend increased by 2.3% to 6.75 pence for the quarter and 27.0 pence for

the full year * All west end developments completing this year; good levels of letting

interest * Total near-term prospective pipeline now stands at 1.4 million sq ft * Retail units in administration reduced from 0.9% to 0.5% of total rent * Cheesegrater” building is around half pre-let Source text for Eikon:

