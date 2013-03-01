FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BSkyB expands broadband offering with 200 mln stg deal
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
March 1, 2013 / 7:50 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-BSkyB expands broadband offering with 200 mln stg deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Pay-TV group BSkyB said it agreed to buy Telefonica’s British broadband and fixed-line telephony business for up to 200 million pounds ($303.6 million) as the company continues to beef up its broadband offering.

BSkyB, Britain’s dominant pay-TV group which provides fixed-line telephony, TV and broadband to 10.7 million households, said on Friday that it will pay 180 million pounds to take on Telefonica UK’s half a million plus customers.

The deal, which BSkyB said will be earnings accretive in the second full year of ownership, also includes an extra contingent payment of up to 20 million pounds conditional upon certain milestones connected to migrating customers.

BSkyB said the deal will make it the second-largest home broadband provider in the country, while Telefonica said the disposal would allow it to focus on providing mobile phone services in Britain.

“Sky has been the UK’s fastest-growing broadband and telephony provider since we entered the market six years ago. The acquisition of Telefónica UK’s consumer broadband and fixed-line telephony business will help us accelerate this growth,” Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch said.

The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory clearance, is due to complete in April.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.