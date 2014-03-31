BRIEF-British Telecommunications issues bond for internal financing

March 31 (Reuters) - British Telecommunications Plc

* BT issues bond for internal financing

* British Telecommunications Plc , a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group Plc, will today issue a floating rate Eurobond due 2019 with a notional value of £3,729,026,452 to a BT Group company

* Bond maturity remains 2019

* New bond replaces bond issued in march 2013 of notional value £3,708,905,629

