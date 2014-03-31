FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-British Telecommunications issues bond for internal financing
#Credit Markets
March 31, 2014 / 9:51 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-British Telecommunications issues bond for internal financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - British Telecommunications Plc

* BT issues bond for internal financing

* British Telecommunications Plc , a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group Plc, will today issue a floating rate Eurobond due 2019 with a notional value of £3,729,026,452 to a BT Group company

* Bond maturity remains 2019

* New bond replaces bond issued in march 2013 of notional value £3,708,905,629

* Bond issue solely for internal financing & has no effect on net or gross debt position of bt group or parent company London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

