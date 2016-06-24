FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Worldsteel head sees no massive impact from Brexit in EU for now
#Market News
June 24, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

Worldsteel head sees no massive impact from Brexit in EU for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 24 (Reuters) - Britain's decision to leave the European Union will not immediately have a strong effect on the European steel industry, the chairman of the World Steel Association said on Friday.

"There is no massive direct impact to be expected for the European steel industry in the short term," Wolfgang Eder, who heads the trade group and is also chief executive of Austria's Voestalpine, said in a statement.

However, changes in exchange rates could shift the international balance of power within the hard-pressed sector, he added.

"A significant depreciation of the euro would be a clear negative scenario, as this would make Europe an even more attractive region for exports from China and other regions," Eder said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)

