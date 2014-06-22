FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British Car Auctions prepares to float - report
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 22, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

British Car Auctions prepares to float - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - British Car Auctions (BCA), the UK’s largest seller of second-hand vehicles, is lining up a team of banks for a stock market listing planned for after the summer, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported, without citing sources.

BCA’s owner, private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice, is close to instructing a total of six banks, led by UBS, HSBC and Numis Securities, for an initial public offering, the newspaper said.

Established more than 60 years ago, BCA operates in 13 countries and sells around 1 million vehicles a year, according to its website.

It could be worth as much as 1.2 billion pounds ($2 billion), the Sunday Telegraph added.

BCA was bought by Clayton Dubilier & Rice in 2010 for around 400 million pounds.

Neither firm was immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.5876 British Pounds Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.