Oct 3 (Reuters) - British soft drinks group Britvic and Irn-Bru maker AG Barr said the takeover panel had agreed to extend “the put up or shut up” deadline on their 1.3 billion pound ($2.10 billion) merger.

The deadline, which was due to expire on Wednesday, has now been extended to Oct. 31.

Britvic and A.G. Barr sought an extension to consider the various aspects of the possible all-share merger, the companies said in a statement.