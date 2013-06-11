FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK to allow Britvic and A.G. Barr merger for drinks supergroup
June 11, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

UK to allow Britvic and A.G. Barr merger for drinks supergroup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s Competition Commission said on Tuesday it was inclined to allow the merger of soft drinks maker Britvic and A.G. Barr to go ahead, giving the green light to talks to form one of Europe’s biggest drinks firms.

The two companies agreed an all-share merger in November, but that lapsed in February when the Commission launched its investigation. The firms had said they would return to the negotiating table, depending on what the regulator said.

The Commission, in a provisional ruling, said it did not think the merger of Irn Bru-maker A.G. Barr and the Robinsons and Tango maker Britvic would result in a significant lessening of competition.

