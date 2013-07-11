FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britvic-A.G. Barr deal collapses as Britvic goes alone
July 11, 2013 / 2:26 PM / in 4 years

Britvic-A.G. Barr deal collapses as Britvic goes alone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - A planned merger between soft drink makers Britvic and A.G. Barr collapsed on Thursday after Britvic rejected a fresh proposal from its smaller rival, which now said it was abandoning the deal.

A.G. Barr said following Britain’s competition watchdog decision to clear the merger in July, it had made a revised proposal to Britvic which was on more favourable terms for Britvic shareholders than a previous one.

“The Board of Britvic has rejected this proposal. As a result A.G. Barr confirms that it does not intend to make an offer for Britvic,” A.G. Barr said in a statement.

