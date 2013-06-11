FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britvic-A.G. Barr deal looks less likely to go ahead-source
June 11, 2013 / 2:26 PM / in 4 years

Britvic-A.G. Barr deal looks less likely to go ahead-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - British drinks group Britvic looks increasingly unlikely to go ahead with its planned merger with A.G. Barr because it believes it is now in a stronger position than when it agreed the terms, an industry source said.

“I’d be very surprised if it happened,” the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity said on Tuesday. “Never say never but I’d be very surprised.”

Irn Bru-maker Barr and Britvic, the maker of Robinsons and Tango, had agreed an all-share merger in November, before the Competition Commission launched an investigation which forced the terms of the deal to lapse.

The Commission said on Tuesday it was inclined to approve the deal and while A.G. Barr welcomed the news, Britvic released a later statement pointing out that it was now in a “different place” since it agreed the original terms.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
