FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Britvic says FY profit to be towards top of guidance
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
July 24, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Britvic says FY profit to be towards top of guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Britvic Plc

* Q3 revenue 329.5 million stg

* Q3 group revenue was £329.5m, an increase of 4.1% on a comparable basis (reported +5.3%)

* Q3 volume was up 5.8%

* Gb revenue increased 4.6%, driven by carbonates revenue growth of 10.4%

* France revenue increased 5.6% 2 , underpinned by both volume and arp growth

* Ireland comparable revenue declined 2.5% 1 , with volume up 1.0%

* Full year ebit now expected to be towards top end of £148m to £156m range guidance

* Early trading in q4 is in line with our expectations Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.