UPDATE 1-Britvic profit falls on weak Ireland sales

* H1 profit 24.8 mln stg vs 27.7 mln stg last year

* Revenue climbs 1.7 pct to 641.1 mln stg

* Raises dividend 3.9 pct to 5.3 pence/share

May 24 (Reuters) - British soft drinks maker and distributor Britvic Plc’s half-year profit fell more than 10 percent, hurt by a drop in sales and average realised price in Ireland.

The Chelmsford-based company, which produces and sells PepsiCo brands such as Pepsi and 7UP in Britain and Ireland, said its full-year performance would be in line with its expectations despite the poor weather in April and early May in Britain.

The company’s own brands include Robinsons, Tango, Fruit Shoot and J2O.

Pretax profit for the 28 weeks ended April 15 fell to 24.8 million pounds ($39 million) from 27.7 million pounds a year ago.

Earnings before interest and taxes fell 7.3 percent to 40.4 million pounds.

Revenue climbed 1.7 percent to 641.1 million pounds at constant exchange rate. Sales in Ireland fell 10 percent to 72.7 million pounds, with average revenue per litre sold declining 7.5 percent to 53.4 pence.

Britvic, whose operations comprise Britvic GB, Britvic Ireland, and Britvic France, raised its interim dividend by 3.9 percent to 5.3 pence per share.

The company’s shares, which have risen 5 percent in the past six months, closed at 341.3 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.