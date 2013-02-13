FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britvic, A.G. Barr deal referred to competition authorities
February 13, 2013 / 4:16 PM / in 5 years

Britvic, A.G. Barr deal referred to competition authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s consumer affairs watchdog has referred the merger between British soft drinks firms Britvic and A.G. Barr to the Competition Commission for further investigation.

The deal, approved by shareholders and expected to go through by analysts, could create one of Europe’s biggest drinks firms.

Britvic produces PepsiCo Inc’s brands such as Pepsi, Mountain Dew Energy and 7UP in Britain and Ireland, as well as products like Robinsons squash and Tango. A.G. Barr’s most famous brand is Irn-Bru, dubbed Scotland’s national drink.

