LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Britvic PLC : * FY revenue fell 0.8 percent to 1.26 billion STG * Group profit before tax 84.4 mln stg vs 105.1 in 2011 * EBITA of £115.6M including costs associated with the fruit shoot recall of

£16.9M * Full year dividend maintained at prior year level of 17.7P per share