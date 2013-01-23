FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Britvic revenue up, steps-up Fruit Shoot roll-out abroad
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
January 23, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Britvic revenue up, steps-up Fruit Shoot roll-out abroad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Britvic PLC : * Auto alert - Britvic Plc Q1 revenue rose 4.8 percent to 303.2

million STG * Q1 group revenue up 4.8% to £303.2M, with strong growth in average realised

price * Gb revenue up 5.4%, led by gb carbonates revenue growth of 9.2% * France revenue growth of 4.3%, driven by average realised price * O accelerate the distribution of fruit shoot to a total of 30 US states by

summer 2013 * Pepsico south west Europe for the national distribution of fruit shoot in

Spain commencing early spring 2013 * Expected effective date of the merger with a.g. barr is 26 February

2013 * Second quarter has started more slowly reflecting the continuing challenging

economic and trading environment

