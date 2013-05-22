BRIEF-Britvic Plc interim dividend 5.4p per share

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Britvic PLC : * Auto alert - Britvic Plc adjusted earnings per share up 47.6 percent to 12.4p and dividend increase of 1.9 percent to 5.4p * Adjusted earnings per share up 47.6 percent to 12.4P in 28 weeks to April 14 * Underlying EBITA up 17.9 percent when adjusted for one off and phasing items * Reduction of group adjusted net debt by 30.7 million pounds in 28 weeks to

April 14 * Sees full year EBIT towards upper end of previously communicated range £125M

- £131M * National sales & distribution of fruit shoot in India agreed with Narang

Group, starting mid-2014