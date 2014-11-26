FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britvic full-year profit ahead of forecast
November 26, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Britvic full-year profit ahead of forecast

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - British soft drinks group Britvic posted a nearly 18 percent rise in full-year operating profit, ahead of its own expectations, helped by higher revenue and cost-savings.

The Robinsons squash maker said on Wednesday that operating profit for the year was 158.1 million pounds, up 17.6 percent, and ahead of its guidance range of 148 million to 156 million.

Revenues slipped markedly in the fourth quarter but were up 2.4 percent to 1.34 billion pounds for the full year, with both growth in both volume and prices. Improved cost savings also helped boost annual profits. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)

