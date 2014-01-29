FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britvic stands by 2014 profit goal
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 29, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 4 years ago

Britvic stands by 2014 profit goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - UK drinks group Britvic PLC reported a 1.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, at constant currency exchange rates, and stood by its full-year profit target.

Citing a “challenging consumer environment” in its markets which include Britain, Ireland and France, the soft drinks company said revenue rose 2.8 percent at actual exchange rates.

Britvic said it remained on track to generate operating earnings of 148 million to 156 million pounds ($259 million) for fiscal 2014.

Its shares rose 1.4 percent to 710.5 pence at 0940 GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.