Britvic stands by 2014 profit goal

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - UK drinks group Britvic PLC reported a 1.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, at constant currency exchange rates, and stood by its full-year profit target.

Citing a “challenging consumer environment” in its markets which include Britain, Ireland and France, the soft drinks company said revenue rose 2.8 percent at actual exchange rates.

Britvic said it remained on track to generate operating earnings of 148 million to 156 million pounds ($259 million) for fiscal 2014.

Its shares rose 1.4 percent to 710.5 pence at 0940 GMT.