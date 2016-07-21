FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britvic warns of impact from sterling weakness
July 21, 2016

Britvic warns of impact from sterling weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Britvic Plc, the British maker of Robinsons squash and Tango, said on Thursday that a weak sterling would put pressure on its input costs in Britain after the country's decision to leave the European Union.

* The company said its average realised price for every litre fell 3.4 percent to 54.2 pence in the third quarter.

* Sales in Britain, which accounted for nearly two-thirds of Britvic's total revenue in the third quarter, fell 2 percent to 214.8 million pounds ($284.57 million).

$1 = 0.7548 pounds Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair

