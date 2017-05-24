Britvic says on track to meet full-year outlook

May 24 (Reuters) - British soft drinks firm Britvic Plc said it was poised to deliver full-year performance in line with market expectations as strong sales of its drinks across all its markets helped drive an 11.5 percent rise in first-half revenue.

The Robinsons squash maker on Wednesday also named John Daly, senior independent director and chair of the Remuneration Committee, as chairman, effective Sept 1.

Daly will assume the role from Gerald Corbett, who will retire from the board on Sept. 1, the company said.

Pre-exceptional earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation for the 28 weeks ended April 16 rose 6.7 percent to 73.6 million pounds ($95.5 million) on revenue of 756.3 million pounds, the company said in a statement.

"Britvic has delivered a strong first-half performance driven by organic revenue growth in all our markets and successful management of input cost inflation," Chief Executive Simon Litherland said. ($1 = 0.7710 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B and Tenzin Pema in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)