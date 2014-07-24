Robinsons maker Britvic lifts profit guidance to top of range

(Adds details)

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Britvic, the British maker of Robinsons soft drinks, said it expected full-year operating profit to be towards the top of its guided range after fourth-quarter trading started well and the firm delivered on cost savings targets.

Britvic had indicated it expected an operating profit of between 148 million pounds ($252 million) and 156 million pounds.

A year on from rejecting an all-share merger proposal from smaller rival AG Barr in favour of a cost cutting drive designed to bolster growth at home and abroad, the firm said third-quarter revenue had risen 4.1 percent to 329.5 million pounds.

The increase in sales for the 12 weeks to July 6 was helped by 5.8 percent volume growth, the firm said on Thursday, offsetting a 1.4 percent fall in average price.

The group’s British carbonates arm, led by Pepsi, saw revenues up 10.4 percent, helping offset weaker performances in its stills category and in Ireland. Its French and international arm both saw revenues increase.

The group, which makes and sells PepsiCo brands such as Pepsi and 7UP in Britain, currently makes 70 percent of sales at home but wants to grow abroad by franchising brands like Fruit Shoot and Robinsons.

In May, the firm said its Fruit Shoot children’s drink was now available across the United States, while it also launched the drink in Spain in 2013 and in India this month.

British rival Nichols, which sells Vimto in over 65 countries, also reported financial results on Thursday, posting an 11 percent rise in first-half pretax profit.

Shares in Britvic closed at 763p on Wednesday, up 45 percent on a year ago, valuing the business at 1.8 billion pounds.