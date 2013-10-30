Blackstone-controlled Brixmor's shares rise 4 pct in debut

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc , a shopping center company owned by Blackstone Group LP , rose as much as 4 percent in their market debut, valuing the real estate investment trust at about $6.1 billion.

The REIT raised $825 million on Tuesday after its initial public offering was priced at $20 per share, the mid-point of the range. Brixmor sold 41.3 million shares in the offering.

The company’s shares were trading at $20.69 at 09:47 a.m. ET on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.