FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone's Brixmor expects IPO to be priced at $19-$21/shr
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2013 / 11:15 AM / 4 years ago

Blackstone's Brixmor expects IPO to be priced at $19-$21/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brixmor Property Group Inc, a shopping center operator owned by Blackstone Group LP, said it expected its initial public offering to be priced between $19 and $21 per share, raising about $790 million.

At the top end of the expected price range, the REIT would be valued at about $4.61 billion. Brixmor, which first filed for an IPO in July, is offering 37.5 million shares.

Blackstone has recently moved aggressively to sell or take public its real estate assets. It filed in September to take U.S. hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Inc public and also registered hotel chain Extended Stay America Inc for an IPO.

Brixmor has 521 shopping centers, which span the country from California to Maine, are anchored chiefly by supermarkets.

The company intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BRX”.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Wells Fargo Securities and Barclays are among the lead underwriters for the IPO.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.