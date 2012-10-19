New Issue - BR Malls adds $175 mln in notes

Oct 19 (Reuters) - BR Malls International Finance Limited on Thursday added $175 million of perpetual notes to an existing issue, said market sources. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. The issue is guaranteed by BR Malls Participacoes SA . Banco BTG Pactual and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BR MALLS AMT $175 MLN COUPON 8.5 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 108.5 FIRST PAY 1/21/2013 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 7.834 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/25/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A