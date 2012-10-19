FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue - BR Malls adds $175 mln in notes
October 19, 2012 / 7:25 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue - BR Malls adds $175 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - BR Malls International Finance Limited
 on Thursday added $175 million of perpetual notes to
an existing issue, said market sources.
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    The issue is guaranteed by BR Malls Participacoes SA
.
    Banco BTG Pactual and Deutsche Bank were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BR MALLS

AMT $175 MLN    COUPON 8.5 PCT     MATURITY    PERPETUAL
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 108.5    FIRST PAY    1/21/2013 
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD 7.834 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/25/2012   
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH N/A                          NON-CALLABLE   N/A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
